On Monday, January 24, 2022 Lewis (Lewie) R Lenz went home to be with the Lord.

Lewie was born on the family farm in Clear Lake Iowa on February 15, 1936 on one of the coldest days in Iowa history, but that did not stop him from being a warm-hearted husband and father.

Lewie was a member of the 1954 Austin Packers state champion baseball team.

On June 14th, 1958 Lewie married Nancy Dralle at 6 Mile Grove Lutheran church in Lyle Mn and went on to have 3 children, Cindy, Diane and Jeff.

Lewie was baptized in Jesus name on his 40th birthday.

Lewie farmed most of his life until he found his true passion – plumbing. In 1991 he started Lewie’s Plumbing which he operated until he retired in 2010 at the age of 74.

Lewie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy; daughters, Cindy Stavrum, Diane (Curt) Carpenter and son, Jeff (Lisa); grandsons, Brian S, Brent S, Keith C, Tyler L, and Troy L; granddaughters, Melanie S and Becca C; great grandchildren, Briana and Clem and his older brother, Wayne (Ruth).

Lewie is preceded in death by his parents and two of his 3 brothers.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Journey New Life Church in Isanti, Mn with visitation beginning at 10:00 at the church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.