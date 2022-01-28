In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Common sense and just plain respect for the elderly having to get out in severe weather was the reason for canceling Duplicate Bridge on Tuesday. But Wednesday arrived with sunshine and 13 teams showed up to play at 11:30 a.m. at the Mower County Senior Center. Players came from Blue Earth, Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin. Winners were:

First place (tie), Loren Cleland and Dave Ring and Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen; third place, Harriet Oldenberg and Jim Fisher; fourth place, Dave Ruen and Stan Schultz

There was a marked decrease in people who normally come to play 500, yet the Wood Carvers Club were on hand to greet us as we changed rooms to the east end of the large dining room. Lunch was being served by the kitchen crew.