In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Published 6:34 pm Friday, January 21, 2022

By Daily Herald

Duplicate Bridge is played every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Both sessions start promptly at 11:30 a.m. On Tuesday, Jan 18, Five tables played. Winners were:

First place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland; second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; third place, Barb and Orrin Roisen; fourth place, Gail Schmidt and Jim Fisher; fifth place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Weather can be a factor in our numbers. On Wednesday, Jan 18, six and a half tables played with people coming from all over the territory.

Blue Earth and Mason City, Iowa are a nice drive in good weather, plus players from Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin also joined. Each took home some of the honors and prize money. Winners were:

First place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; second place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; third place, Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen; fourth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; fifth place, Kay Nelson and Stan Schultz; sixth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

The Center opens its doors at 8 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.; Monday through Friday.

Players are able to have lunch before our play begins. Stephanie was very helpful in just getting a cup of coffee. The kitchen is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menus are printed in the monthly newsletter, which is mailed to members only. Information is available by phoning the Senior Center at 1-507-433-2370. Volunteers work the phones and direct visitors to all activities. The Center welcomes all visitors and sells memberships for $30 per year.

Larry Quam reminded me to mention that the annual Board Meeting is coming up next week at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, here at the Senior Center. All members are invited to attend.

More News

Planting an Idea

Caucuses coming in February

City moves 4th Street NW option forward

Minnesota Department of Ag hosting Industrial Hemp Production Forum

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections