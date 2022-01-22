In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge is played every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Both sessions start promptly at 11:30 a.m. On Tuesday, Jan 18, Five tables played. Winners were:

First place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland; second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; third place, Barb and Orrin Roisen; fourth place, Gail Schmidt and Jim Fisher; fifth place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Weather can be a factor in our numbers. On Wednesday, Jan 18, six and a half tables played with people coming from all over the territory.

Blue Earth and Mason City, Iowa are a nice drive in good weather, plus players from Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin also joined. Each took home some of the honors and prize money. Winners were:

First place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; second place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; third place, Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen; fourth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; fifth place, Kay Nelson and Stan Schultz; sixth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

The Center opens its doors at 8 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.; Monday through Friday.

Players are able to have lunch before our play begins. Stephanie was very helpful in just getting a cup of coffee. The kitchen is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menus are printed in the monthly newsletter, which is mailed to members only. Information is available by phoning the Senior Center at 1-507-433-2370. Volunteers work the phones and direct visitors to all activities. The Center welcomes all visitors and sells memberships for $30 per year.

Larry Quam reminded me to mention that the annual Board Meeting is coming up next week at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, here at the Senior Center. All members are invited to attend.