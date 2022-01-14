In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Club meets at the Mower County Senior Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting at 11:30 a.m. each day. These winter hours give players, who come from some distance away, to get back home again before dark.

Three and a half tables played on Tuesday. Winners were:

First place, Harriet Oldenberg and Jim Fisher; second place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus; third place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup; fourth place, Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson.

Tables were loaded on Wednesday, with six tables playing with players from Albert Lea, Austin, Rose Creek and Mason City, Iowa.

Winners were:

First place, Barb and Orrin Roisen; second place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; third place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fifth place, Dave Ruen and Stan Schultz; sixth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Pam Solberg was a volunteer receptionist and was kept busy recording new membership forms and signing up people for dinners and events coming in the latter part of this month. The Cedars was hosting a Jeopardy party.

The place was teeming with many, many people who belong to the Golden Age Group and who came to play 500.

The lunch room, open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., is always busy as people come early to enjoy what the volunteers in the kitchen have to offer in the line of lunch. If you are a member, you can check the news letter which contains a list of everything that goes on in our Center. The Center encourages everyone to become a member. For only $30 a year, now is the time to join.