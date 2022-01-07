In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

As temps drop to severe lows, so do our numbers; however, there is always a game going on Tuesday and Wednesdays at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Both days start at 11:30 a.m.

On Jan. 4, four tables played Duplicate Bridge. Winners were:

First place, Blue Earth team of Bridget Gallagher and Marilyn Krieger; second place Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen, third place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup and fourth place (tie) Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland and Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever.

Seven teams played on Jan. 5. Winners were:

First place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; second place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; third place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; fourth place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz.

Players travel from Mason City, Blue Earth, Rose Creek, Austin and Albert Lea. The Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is served daily at 11 a.m. for players that come early.

We watch KTTC and KAAL for cancellations during severe weather. If public schools are closed then the Senior Center will close as well. No other notification will be given. Players from Blue Earth should advise us if they need an actual call.

Occasionally we will have someone who is interested in playing or learning Duplicate Bridge. Joyce Crowe is our partner finder. If anyone would like to play Duplicate Bridge and does not have a partner, she may be able to find someone for you. Call her at 1-507-437-2750 or call the Senior Center at 1- 507-433 2370 and ask for her.