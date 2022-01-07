Hayfield girls win big over Southland
Published 9:26 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022
The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Southland (3-7 overall) 84-27 in Hayfield Thursday.
Kristen Watson led the Vikings (12-0 overall) with 27 points and Natalie Beaver added 22.
Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 26; Natalie Beaver, 22; Chelsea Christopherson, 16; Aine Stasko, 12; Josanne Tempel, 3; McKenna Chick, 3; Sydney Risius, 2
Southland scoring: Olivia Matheis, 6; Alizha Kappers, 5; Brooke Allen, 4; Bailey Johnson, 3; Bria Nelson, 2; Katelyn McCabe, 2; Aubrie Schneider, 1