Hayfield boys take down BP
Published 10:14 pm Monday, January 24, 2022
The Hayfield boys basketball team beat Blooming Prairie (2-11 overall) 83-55 in Hayfield Monday.
Isaac Matti scored 26 points for the Vikings (15-1 overall) and Drew Kittelson had 17 points and 10 rebound for BP.
Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 26; Easton Fritcher, 18; Ethan Pack, 15; Kobe Foster, 14; Karver Heydt, 5; Nolan Klocke, 3; Zander Jacobson, 2
BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 17; Colin Jordison, 17; Zach Hein, 8; Brady Kittelson, 4; Cooper Cooke, 4; David Kartes, 3; Kolby Vigeland, 2