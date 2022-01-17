GMLOS’s Wiste takes first in Stewartville Invite

A few area wrestling teams competed in the Stewartville Darrell Jaeger Invitational on Saturday.

Cohen Wiste of GMLOS took first 138 pounds and he is now 17-2 on the season

Braxten Wiste of GMLOS took second place, Donavan Felton of GMLOS took third at 145 and Mason Callahan of Austin took third at 195.

Aiden Quintana of GMLOS took fourth at 126, Garrin Wilson of Austin took fourth at 170 and Brenan Winkels of Austin took fourth at 82

Timmy Hogfeldt of GMLOS took fifth at 120, Mark Tamke of Austin took fifth at 138 and Sam Oehlke of Austin took fifth at 160,

Cole Sheely of GMLOS took sixth at 106 and Lathan Wilson took sixth at 126.