Freshman posts a double-double as Superlark girls beat Rebels
Published 9:41 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022
The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat Southland (3-10 overall) 64-25 in GM Tuesday.
Freshman Lauren Queensland had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Superlarks (12-2 overall).
Southland scoring: Bailey Johnson, 12; Katelyn McCabe, 5; Bria Nelson, 4; Jaida Sorensen, 2; Brooke Allen, 2
GM scoring: Lauren Queensland, 19; McKenna Hendrickson, 14; Kendyl Queensland, 14; River Landers, 7; Lexy Foster, 5; Sydney Cotten, 5