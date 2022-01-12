Freshman nets game winner for Packer girls hockey team

Austin freshman Brenna Haedt picked a great time to score her first goal of the season as she netted the game winner for the Packers in a 2-1 victory over Windom Area in Riverside Arena.

Haedt gave Austin the lead for good on a put-back goal 12 minutes left in the third period and the moment still seemed surreal to her after the contest was completed.

“I’m still in shock,” said Haedt, who had missed the previous four games with an injury. “I was looking for the rebound and I know Cam (Dunlap) and AJ (Berrera) got it in there. I grew up with these girls and they’re practically my sisters. I’m just glad I can help the team win.”

Windom scored in the first period to go up 1-0, but the Packers clawed back in it and they eventually tied things up when Kate Holtz put in a power play goal in the second period.

The Packers have now won four games in a row by a combined score of 23-7.

Austin will now play 11 games over the final month of the season after playing 11 games over the first 10 weeks of the season.

“We’re playing hard and we’re hoping to keep these wins rolling off. We have a few tough games coming up and we’re just working hard every game. We knew this would be an aggressive and close game,” Austin senior Sam Krueger said. “We’re going to try and get our rest and stay hydrated.”

Austin (7-6 overall) also beat Windom (5-12 overall) by a score of 2-1 on Nov. 20.

“I think we played a better game tonight than we did the first time,” Austin head coach Troy Holtz said. “We played better each period, but their goalie was amazing. She takes up a lot of net and she’s fundamentally sound. We’re really excited to have four in a row. We’d like to get some momentum going. I’m really happy with how the girls played. We had to weather the storm a little bit and the girls played through it.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Windom 1 0 0 – 1

Austin 0 1 1 – 3

First period

(W) 11 6 15:13

Second period

(A) Kate Holtz (Sam Krueger) (power play) 7:13

Third period

(A) Brenna Haedt (AJ Berrera, Camille Dunlap) 5:03

Shots: Austin – 34; Windom – 21

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-2; Windom – 0-for-2