Convictions: Dec. 19-26

Melissa May Huntley, 35, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-third degree driving while impaired: one aggravating factor. She must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

Michael Andrew Katte, 29, Owatonna, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

Samantha Robyn Allen-Hinchley, 27, Austin was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor introduce contraband into jail. She was given credit for 28 days served.

Kyle Ralph Murphy, 38, Rochester, was sentenced to 25 years probation for felony criminal sex conduct-second degree-significant relationship-victim under 16-force. He must follow several conditions and pay a $1,000 fine. Failure to do so could result in 90 months in prison.