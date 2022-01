The Austin girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season when it fell to St. Paul Como Park (8-5 overall) 74-69 in Kasson Saturday.

Hope Dudycha had 26 points for the Packers (10-1 overall).

Austin scoring: Hope Dudycha, 26; Olivia Walsh, 16; Emma Dudyhca, 13; Cassidy Shute, 8; Reana Schmitt, 6