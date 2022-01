The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team was edged out by Lanesboro (8-5 overall) by a score of 62-59 in Pacelli Tuesday.

Buay Koak put up 23 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three assists for LP (12-3 overall).

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 23; Jake Truckenmiller, 22; Mac Nelson, 13; David Christianson, 1