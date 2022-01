The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat Randolph (5-9 overall) 59-48 in Randolph Tuesday.

Bobbie Bruns put up a career-high and school record 37 points to go along with six assists and five steals for the Awesome Blossoms (7-5 overall).

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 37; Haven Carlson, 11; Shantee Snyder, 4; Chloe McCarthy, 4; Anna Pauly, 2; Macy Lembke, 1