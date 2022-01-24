Bruins sweep Wings over the weekend

For the second time this season, the Austin Bruins have completed a weekend sweep of the Aberdeen Wings in a 5-2 final Saturday night at Riverside Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the Bruins (22-12-1-2 overall) would strike first while on the Chad Thomas Power Play, as Anthony Menghini would get his seventh goal of the season to give Austin the early 1-0 lead at the 5:56 mark of the second period.

The Bruins would add another goal in the second as Justin Wright, playing in his second career NAHL game, would get his 1st career goal in the NAHL on a rebounded shot off the body of Wings net-minder, Dominik Wasik, to give them a two goal lead. Austin would add another goal late in the period, as Isaak Brassard would get a pass from Michal Jasenec to beat Wasik back door to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead to the locker room after 40 minutes of action.

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 0 0 2 — 2

Austin 0 3 2 — 5

First period

(A) Anthony Menghini (Jack Malinski, Carson Riddle) (power play) 5:56

(A) Justin Wright (Damon Furuseth, Michal Jasenec) 11:09

(A) Isaak Brassard (Jasenec, Nick Catalano) 16:42

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(A) Matys Brassard (Sutter Muzzatti, Isaak Brassard) 8:33

(AB) Ronan Walsh (Devon Carslstrom) 14:11

(AB) Cade Neilson (Hugo Gustafsson, Will Gilson) (power play) 18:15

(A) Catalano (Brassard, Austin Salani) (empty net) 19:28