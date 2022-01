The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team came back to beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 40-38 in BP Friday.

BP (6-5 overall) trailed 13-1 early in the game, but Lauren Schammel gave the team a boost with four quick points to ignite the comeback.

BP scoring: Haven Carlson, 10; Lauren Schammel, 7; Macy Lembke, 6; Anna Pauly, 6; Bobbie Bruns, 5; Shawntee Snyder, 4; Chloe McCarthy, 2