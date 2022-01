The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team beat Western Tech 70-56 on the road Wednesday.

Imani Colon had 29 points and five assists for the Blue Devils (9-2 overall) and Camryn McQuery added 10 points and 17 rebounds.

RCC scoring: Imani Colon, 29; Savannah Longhoma, 15; Cayli Miles, 11; Camryn McQuery, 10; Sylana Stewart, 2; Turena Schultz, 2; Trinity Simpson, 1