The Riverland women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season when it fell to Minnesota West (5-9 overall) 74-70 in Riverland Gym Wednesday.

Imani Colon had 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Blue Devils (6-1 overall).

RCC scoring: Cayli Miles, 16; Camryn McQuery, 16; Imani Colon, 15; Turena Schultz, 8; Savannah Longhoma, 2