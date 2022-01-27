Blue Devil men hold off St. Cloud Tech at home

It wasn’t the cleanest second half that they have played this season, but the No. 6 ranked Riverland Community College men’s basketball team prevailed with a 73-63 win over St. Cloud Tech (7-5 overall) in Riverland Gym Wednesday.

The Blue Devils (17-1 overall) led 69-51 with under five minutes left in the game when Tech put together a 12-1 run to inch within 70-63. RCC eventually was able to clamp down on defense and it was able to put the game away at the free throw line.

“It really started in the last two or three minutes of the first half,” RCC head coach Derek Hahn said. “We were playing the best we had in awhile, if not all year, but the tide turned and we had some weak fouls that led to some and ones. It kind of spiraled at the end of the game and we’ve got to learn to finish better.”

Jamari Magee and Malik Cooper each scored 16 for RCC and Lajrrion Spinks had 15 pints and seven rebounds.

RCC scoring: Malik Cooper, 16; Jamari Magee, 16; Lajarrion Spinks, 15; Boomer Jock, 9; Trayvon Smith, 7; Cleveland Bedgood, 4; Joe Burgos, 3; Junior Stone, 2; Domink Bangu, 2; rebounds: 40 (Spinks, 7; Ethan Clavero, 7); turnovers: 13