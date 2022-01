The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat Triton (4-9 overall) 45-31 in Dodge Center Tuesday.

Bobbie Bruns had 13 points, eight assists and five steals for BP (8-5 overall) and Anna Pauly had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 13; Anna Pauly, 10; Addison Doocy, 6; Macy Lembke, 6; Haven Carlson, 6; Shawntee Snyder, 3; Melanie Winzenburg, 1