Autism Friendly Austin presents two free sessions of training program

Autism Friendly Austin will present two free sessions of Helping Enhance Autism Response Training (HEART), at the Hormel Historic Home on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The two programs will be guided by Dennis Debbaudt, a nationally recognized expert and author, who will deliver innovative tips and best practices for interacting with community members with ASD.

He will explain how typical manifestations, impulsive behaviors, or failure to respond may be misunderstood with serious consequences and will include tips for recognition, response, interviewing and investigating.

Debbaudt offers an interactive, informative event with advice and tips on:

• How to recognize and anticipate high risk contacts with police and other first responders;

• Development of a personal autism plan;

• Disclosure of diagnosis; and

• What to expect and how to prepare for interactions with police and other first responders.

This training, worth four credits, meets the MN POST Board Learning Objectives and Continuing Education requirements. Course number is 05001-0111.

According to the CDC 1 in 44 people is affected with autism. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurologically based developmental condition that seriously affects a person’s communication, socialization, decision-making, and sensory processing skills. Further, those with developmental disorders are seven times more susceptible to encounters with police.

Sessions

Session 1: 8 a.m. to noon. Autism training for law enforcement and other first responders

Session 2: 6:30-8 p.m. Autism training for those with ASD, Parents/Caregivers, Teachers, Service Providers

Training is free to the community and are funded by the Hormel Foundation Pre-registration is required online: www.hormelhistorichome.org. Click autism programming tab (note either Session 1: Law Enforcement or Session 2: Caregiver/Community/ASD)