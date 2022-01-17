Austin woman, teen injured in crash

An Austin woman and a teen were transported to the hospital Sunday following a crash in Rochester.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Rebecca Lynn Nye, 53, was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries after the car she was riding in collided with another vehicle while exiting onto southbound Highway 52.

The driver, a 15-year-old female, was transported to Olmsted Medical Center. No information as to the extent of her injuries or where she was from was listed in the report.

According the report, the 2012 Honda Civic was exiting onto 52 from 41st Street in Rochester, when the driver lost control and collided with a 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Dan Michael Mcfarlane, 64, of Oronoco.

Mcfarlane was not injured.

The state patrol report listed conditions as wet.