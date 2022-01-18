APS announces administrative reorganization for next school year

Austin Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joey Page, as part of an internal examination of resources and student needs, announced Monday a restructuring of key leadership positions at its three biggest schools.

In a press release Monday, Page said the move to reorganize five positions at Austin High School, Ellis Middle School and IJ Holton Intermediate School is to provide the best possible base education possible.

“During my time in Austin, serving as your superintendent, I have examined our resources as well as our needs to provide our students with the supports and structure necessary to provide a purposeful and rigorous learning environment,” Page said. “Through multiple conversations, a review of all strategic resources, and my assessment and observations, I’m sharing with you the reorganization of five key leadership positions at Austin High School, Ellis Middle School, and IJ Holton Intermediate School.”

The reorganization breaks down as follows:

Austin High School

Andrea Malo, currently Austin High School principal, will become the Curriculum Coordinator for grades 5-12, Gifted and Talented, and Mentorship Coordinator. The District will begin a comprehensive search for Austin High School’s next principal on Feb. 1.

Ellis and IJ Holton

Karen Dunbar, currently assistant principal at Austin High School, will move into the assistant principal role at Ellis Middle School.

Matt Schmitt, currently assistant principal at Austin High School, will remain in this role while administratively leading the Alternative Learning Center.

Jessica Cabeen, currently principal at Ellis, will become the Principal of Alternative Education Programs. This will include expanding our Austin Online program to grades 7-12. She will also lead Targeted Services programming, which will consist of summer school and after-school programs.

Dewey Schara, currently Principal at IJ Holton, will be the Principal of both Ellis and IJ Holton.

Page went on to say that these moves will look to better align the district’s administrative team with district goals. Primarily Page said the reorganization will ensure a better alignment in instruction, curriculum and assessment as well as helping develop Austin’s Profile of a Learner. More information on that will be released at a later date.

It’s hoped that in the future this will allow for easier collaboration, especially as the district works to finalize its Strategic Plan.

Those listed above will begin their new roles in July, in front of the 2022-23 school year.