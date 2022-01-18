AHS’ Elise Callahan Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month

Austin Noon Kiwanis has selected Elise Callahan, a senior at Austin High School, as their Student of the Month.

In her nomination form, she is described as, “kind, compassionate, personable and a hard worker.” Regarding academics, Elise said, “It started off a little rocky because I thought it didn’t matter and I could breeze right through all four years, but then my junior year came and colleges started to look at me for academics. I had to get my grades in shape and my GPA up to be able to apply to the schools.”

Since ninth grade, Elise has been a member of the track team as a shot put and discus thrower. She also helps out at Ellis Middle School when they have a home track meet. She has accumulated 51 volunteer hours in the Scarlet Cord program by helping to clean up garbage along a stretch of the Cedar River, picking up trash in ditches along County Road 105, and ringing the bells for the Salvation Army during the Christmas season.

In addition, Elise is presently working two jobs: one as a supervisor at Godfather’s Pizza and the other at Marshall’s.

After graduation, Elise plans on attending Winona State to be on the track team and enroll in the athletic trainer program. She would eventually like to be an athletic trainer at the high school level.

“Travis Wayne is a teacher who has had a positive impact on me since I had him in eighth grade science and as an extra coach, and this has continued through my high school years,” Elise said.