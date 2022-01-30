Bruins fall to Bobcats

The Austin Bruins came up short in Bismarck for the second straight night when they lost tot he Bismarck Bobcats 7-2 Saturday.

Klayton Knapp had 23 saves for Austin (22-14-1-2 overall).

The Bruins will host the North Iowa Bulls at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. The Saturday game will be Paint the Rink Pink Night, which raises funds for cancer research.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 1 – 2

Bismarck 3 1 3 – 7

First period

(B) Quinn Rudrud (Calvin Hanson, Brady Egan) 10:32

(B) Ben Troumbly (Michael Neumeier, Jake Mclean) 17:02

(B) Calvin Hanson 17:50

Second period

(B) Patrick Johnson (Troumbly, Owen Michaels) 11:39

(A) Austin Salani (Therien Thiesing, Xavier Jean-Louis) 11:57

Third period

(A) Ocean Wallace (Walter Zacher, John Larkin) (power play) 11:33

(B) Blaise Miller (Adam Pietila (empty net) 17:41

(B) Eddie Shepler (empty net) 18:22

(B) Troumbly (Maclean, Drew Holt) 19:13

Shots: Austin – 35; Bismarck – 30

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-2; Bismarck – 0-for-4