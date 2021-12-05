Wings sweep weekend series from Bruins

Published 8:32 am Sunday, December 5, 2021

By Daily Herald

The Aberdeen Wings swept a weekend series when they beat the Austin Bruins (13-9-1-2 overall)  5-0 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Hudson Hodges stopped 24 of 27 shots in relief for Austin as Nikola Goich allowed two of the first four shots to be goals.

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 3 1 1  – 5

Austin 0 0 0  – 0

First period

(AB) Landry Schmuck (Kyle Gaffney) 1:28

(AB) Will Gilson 3:13

(AB) Cade Nelson (Gaffney) (short handed) 12:51

Second period

(AB) Seamus Campbell (Jackson Yee) 8:49

Third period

(AB) Kyle Gaffney (Kevin Mackay, Will Gilson (power play) 16:06

Shots: Aberdeen – 31; Austin – 29

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-5; Aberdeen 1-for-6

