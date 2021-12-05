Wings sweep weekend series from Bruins
Published 8:32 am Sunday, December 5, 2021
The Aberdeen Wings swept a weekend series when they beat the Austin Bruins (13-9-1-2 overall) 5-0 in Riverside Arena Saturday.
Hudson Hodges stopped 24 of 27 shots in relief for Austin as Nikola Goich allowed two of the first four shots to be goals.
SCORING SUMMARY
Aberdeen 3 1 1 – 5
Austin 0 0 0 – 0
First period
(AB) Landry Schmuck (Kyle Gaffney) 1:28
(AB) Will Gilson 3:13
(AB) Cade Nelson (Gaffney) (short handed) 12:51
Second period
(AB) Seamus Campbell (Jackson Yee) 8:49
Third period
(AB) Kyle Gaffney (Kevin Mackay, Will Gilson (power play) 16:06
Shots: Aberdeen – 31; Austin – 29
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-5; Aberdeen 1-for-6