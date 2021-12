Watson scores 27 as Vikings beat Blooming Prairie

The Hayfield girls basketball team won its 10th straight game when it topped Blooming Prairie 51-40 in Hayfield Tuesday.

Kristen Watson put up 27 points to lead Hayfield (10-0 overall) and Shawntee Snyder had eight points and 13 rebound for BP (3-4 overall)

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 27; Natalie Beaver, 10; Chelsea Christopherson, 6; Aine Stasko, 4; McKenna Chick, 2; Sydney Risius, 1; Josanne Tempel, 1

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 10; Shawntee Snyder, 8; Anna Pauly, 8; Addison Doocy, 5; Haven Carlson, 4; Macy Lembke, 3; Melanie Winzenburg, 2