Vikings find their groove against LP

HAYFIELD — Ethan Pack caught fire early on and the Hayfield boys basketball team never let up as they rolled past Lyle-Pacelli 66-41 in Hayfield Wednesday.

Pack came out shooting as he scored 13 of his 24 points in the first 10 minutes of the game to put the Vikings up 28-13. He finished the game with four total three-pointers.

“It’s always fun playing Lyle,” Ethan said. “They’re a good team and we knew it would be a good game for the Section. Basketball means a lot to me and this team. To help us win is just fun.”

LP’s Buay Koak scored to bring the Athletics within 41-30 early in the second half, but the Vikings responded with a 10-1 run that saw Isaac Matti hit a three and a lay-up. LP never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.

Hayfield head coach Chris Pack said it was crucial not to let the Athletics (5-2 overall) grab any momentum.

“Those first five minutes of the first half were huge. If they won those first five minutes, then we would have had a battle. Instead, they were playing in desperation mode,” Chris Pack said. “This was a big one and to hold them to 41 points was huge. They’re a good team and we knew they’d make some shots. The key was to not let them go into a big run and to always come back after their mini runs.”

Matti was able to score 18 points for the Vikings (7-1 overall), but some of that offense came off his three steals. He also added five rebounds and three assists while being guarded by Koak, a tough LP defender.

“Having Buay guard me, it was tough for me to score. I knew Ethan would be there for the catch and shoot threes. He’s another guy to help out,” Matti said. “Everyone is realizing who is supposed to do what. It’s kind of clicking together now and it’ll get better as the season goes on.”

After Hayfield went up 32-16 on a score by Easton Fritcher, LP was able to put together a quick 6-0 spurt that was boosted by a Mac Nelson put-back and three-pointer.

Hayfield opened the game on a 15-2 run, but the Athletics were able to stay within 10 for much of the first half.

Koak had 14 points and eight rebounds for LP.

Zander Jacobson had three points, 13 rebounds and four assists for Hayfield.

LP 25 16 – 41

Hayfield 35 31 – 66

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Pack, 24; Isaac Matti, 18; Easton Fritcher, 14; Kobe Foster, 6; Zander Jacobson, 3; Karver Heydt, 1; rebounds: 33 (Jacobson, 13); free throws: 57 percent (8-for-14); turnovers: 7

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 14; Mac Nelson, 11; Jake Truckenmiller, 8; David Christianson, 3; Trey Anderson, 2; rebounds: 26 (Koak, 8); free throws: 40 percent (2-for-5); turnovers: 13