St. Andrews Sisters host Christmas Party at the Paramount Theatre

Celebrate the season with laughs and music at the St. Andrew’s Sisters Christmas Party on Dec. 18-19, at the Paramount Theatre.

The Dec. 18 show will be at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinée on Dec. 19.

This original show stars Alice Holst, Penny Kinney and Coni Nelson and features Jon Davis, Theresa Iverson, Morgan Dickman & Friends, John and Lisa Deyo and Sister Gabriella. Expect feel-good comedy and melodies from your favorite 60s girl groups. All attendees will receive a parting gift. The show is a benefit for the Paramount Theatre Capital Fund.

The weekend prior to that, on Dec. 10, Austin High School’s most talented musicians will present “Sounds of the Season” with the Austinaires, Jazz One and La Fiera. Show time is 7 p.m.

The holiday music show will also feature the new Flute Choir and new Clarinet Choir from AHS.

At 7 p.m. on Dec. 11, more talented area youth take the stage at Jane Taylor’s Academy of Dance presents “The Nutcracker.” No advance tickets for this free-will-offering show.

Tickets for all these shows are available at www.etix.com/ticket/v/11298/.

While the community spread level of COVID-19 remains high in Mower County, Austin Area Arts will require masks for all guests—without regard to vaccination status—at the Paramount Theatre for movies, live music and entertainment and group tours.