Season of lights in Austin

If you’re looking to get out and see the lights and take part in the Austin Winter Extravaganza’s second annual Lighting Contest, then we have you covered.

The following list marks all of the homes and businesses taking part along with where you can find them in Austin.

To vote for your favorite display text: 551-381-2532. Only one vote per cell phone.

• 3403 6th Street NE

• 3401 Sixth Street NE

• Land Home Financial Services, 1700 17th Street NW

• 611 11th Avenue NW

• 304 12th Place NW

• 301 12th Place NW

• Golden Tress Salon & Day Spa, 104 11th Avenue NW C

• Cedars of Austin, 700 First Drive NW

• Hormel Historic Home, 208 • Fourth Avenue NW

• Sweet Reads Books, 407 Main Street North

• Austin ArtWorks Center, 300 Main Street North

• First Farmers & Merchants State Bank, 128 Main Street South

• 1205 19th Street NE

• 2007 12th Avenue NE

• 2121 First Avenue NE

• 2009 Fifth Avenue SE

• 406 14th Street SE

• 1403 Fourth Avenue SE

• 800 Eighth Avenue SE

19399 546th Avenue

• 2307 13th Street SW

• 1509 18th Avenue SW

• 1904 18th Avenue SW

• 1401 18th Street SW

• 1008 16th Street SW

• Mower County Historical Society, 1303 Sixth Avenue SW

• 804 17th Avenue SW

• 2111 Seventh Avenue SW

• 310 22nd Street SW

• 500 21st Street NW

• 3916 West Oakland Avenue