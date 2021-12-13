APS, police looking into possible threat

Austin Public Schools and the Austin Police Department are looking into threat made on social media today.

In a press release, Austin Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joey Page said the district received information this morning that a threat had been made on social media.

APD was alerted and immediately began an investigation, however, the threats couldn’t be substantiated.

“Thanks to the professionalism of the staff, the cooperation of students, and the quick response from the Austin Police Department, we could not substantiate any credibility of the post,” Page said in the release. “We will continue to follow our procedures and monitor the situation.”

Page also said that, “We are planning for a normal day without disrupting our instructional activities. The handling of the situation further illustrates that the safety of our students and staff remains a top priority.”

Check back to www.austindailyherald.com for more information as it becomes available.