RoseMary Aase, 49, of St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, Missouri on December 13th, 2021.

RoseMary was born July 13, 1972, in Victoria, Texas. Her parents were Robert and Jesus Victoria (De Segundo) Bastyr. She attended school in Pharr, Texas; and during high school, she moved to New Prague, Minnesota to live with family, Pat, and Bonnie O’Malley, where she graduated from Montgomery High School in 1990.

She soon settled in Austin, Minnesota where she worked in a variety of different jobs. Most recently she enjoyed working at the Adults’ & Children’s Alliance servicing childcare food programs throughout southeastern Minnesota. RoseMary also loved interacting with co-workers and customers while working at the Tendermaid in Austin.

In her free time, RoseMary loved to cook and watch scary movies. She liked to read and adored taking care of her animals, Mickey, and George. She also enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends in her final years. RoseMary had a big heart and loved to help others whenever she could. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

RoseMary is survived by her daughter, Jessica Christianson of Reno, Nevada; son, Thomas (Steph) Aase of Sherwood, Arkansas; grandson, William Aase; sister, Theresa Bastyr and Alfredo Vela Jr. of McAllen, Texas; nieces and nephew, Alexandra Valdez, Lindsey Vela, and Dylan Vela; former partner and co-parent, Ronnie Christianson; former husband and co-parent, Mark Aase; as well as many close friends who were “family”.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 21st at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father Jim Steffes officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.