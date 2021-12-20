Riverland’s 12-game winning streak comes to an end

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season over the weekend as it beat Rainy River 70-61 on the road Friday, but lost at Central Lakes 78-66 Saturday.

Cleveland Bedgood had 18 points against Rainy River and he added 18 points and eight rebounds in the first loss of the season for the Blue Devils (12-1 overall) in Central Lakes.

Central Lakes 78, RCC 66

RCC scoring: Lajarrion Spinks, 23; Cleveland Bedgood, 18; Joe Burgos, 6; Ethan Clavero, 5; Malik Cooper, 5; Dominik Bangu, 4; Junior Stone, 3; Jamari Magee, 2

RCC 70, Rainy River 61

RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 17; Lajarrion Spinks, 14; Dominik Bangu, 12; Malik Cooper, 12; Ethan Clavero, 5; Junior Stone, 3; Jamari Magee, 3; Bertelson Dorcely, 2; Joe Burgos, 2