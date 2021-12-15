Rebel boys take down Cardinals

Published 11:26 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021

By Daily Herald

The Southland boys basketball team beat LeRoy-Ostrander (1-1 overall) 83-38 in LeRoy Tuesday.

Harrison Hanna scored 24 points for the Rebels (2-0 overall). 

Southland scoring: Harrison Hanna, 24; Brendan Kennedy, 17; Eli Wolff, 14; Cale Wehrenberg, 10; Nick Edland, 7; Gavin Nelsen, 4; Sam Boe, 3;  Andrew Timm, 2

LO scoring: Tanner Olson, 10; Levi Royston, 8; Gavin Sweeney, 4; Memphiz Gomez, 3; Camden Hungerholt, 3; Kaden Hansen, 2; Tristan Lewison, 2; Kyle Kasel, 2; Chase Johnson, 2; Layne Bird, 2

