Possible winter mix predicted for Tuesday, cold settles in

Published 2:06 pm Monday, December 27, 2021

By ericjohnson

After a slight dusting and some freezing drizzle Sunday night, the area is looking at the possibility of getting a little more Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting a wintery mix that may see snow possibly mixing with freezing rain, mainly before 4 p.m. A chance of freezing rain could follow, though the NWS is predicting little to no ice accumulation.

New snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

After a high of 29 through the day time Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop significantly to a low of just three degrees Tuesday night. This will be followed by a high of just 12 degrees Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain low through the week with another significant dip Saturday night when temperatures will fall below zero.

