Packer swimmers take ninth in Mankato

The Austin boys swimming and diving team took ninth place out of 12 teams at the Cougar Relays in Mankato Saturday.

The Packers finished with a team score of 99 and Lakeville South won the meet with a 182.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Diving: Isaiah Cabeen (10th, 116.70)

200-medley relay: Kenny Cabeen, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin, Carter Holt (eighth, 1:55.01)

3 X 200-freestyle relay: Thomas Asmus, Hunter Peters, Kenny Cabeen (eighth, 6:48.31)

3 X 100-individual medley relay: Lucas Myers, Carter Holt, Winston Walkup (seventh, 3:12.31)

200-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Zach Evenson, Kyle Mayer, Carter Holt (seventh, 1:42.51)

50 X 100 X 200 X 500-relay: Jackson Barry, Zach Evenson, Thomas Asmus, Lucas Myers (ninth, 9:56.77)

3 X 100-backstroke relay: Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Kyle Mayer (seventh, 3:14.10)

3 X 100-breaststroke relay: Jackson Barry, Hunter Peters, Noah Holt (ninth, 4:10.85)

400-freestyle relay: Kenny Cabeen, Kyle Mayer, Zach Evenson, Joey Hilkin (eighth, 3:53.63)