The Austin gymnastics team took third in the Mankato Triangular with at team score of 128 Monday.

Mankato West took first with a 141.425 and Mankato East was second with a 135.275.

AUSTIN RESULTS

All-around: Katelynn Klouse (sixth, 32.275)

Vault: Kate Oelfke (fifth, 8.75)

Beam: Klouse (fifth, 8.7)

Floor: Reese Norton (sixth, 8.55)