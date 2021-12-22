Packer girls hold off Panthers for sixth straight win

The Austin girls basketball team stayed unbeaten when it held off a feisty Rochester Century team in a 58-42 win in Ove Berven Gym Tuesday.

The Panthers (4-2 overall) were within single digits for much of the second half until the Packers put together a 7-0 burst to go up 53-40 with 4:34 left in the game. Olivia Walsh had a lay-up to start the rally, Hope Dudcyha hit a three to make it 51-40 and Cassidy Shute scored to make it 53-40.

Walsh finished with 13 points and four blocks and Hope Dudcyha added 20 points and three assists.

Austin was able to slow the pace down in the final five minutes as it forced Century to begin intentional fouling.

“We could get shots on them, but at the end we were looking for a great shot by moving the ball around,” said Emma Dudycha, who had 11 points and four assists.

The Packers celebrated senior night in style as both of the Dudcyha twins had big nights and senior center Reanna Schmitt added seven points and 10 rebounds.

“We played good defense, we got stops and we moved the ball on offense to get open shots. We’ve been playing well and we just have to keep working hard,” Schmitt said. “Us seniors have always been close and that carries to the court. We’re always on the same page.”

The Packers (6-0 overall) ran out to a 16-3 lead to start the game Emma Dudycha hit a pair of threes to kickstart Austin in the first eight minutes, but the Panthers were able to get back into the game with ball movement. Century used a 10-2 burst to creep within 21-20 with 7:06 left in the game. Century’s Taylor Clarey hit a three and converted a lay-up during the rally.

Hope Dudcyha hit a three to push Austin’s lead back to 24-20 and Emma hit another triple to make it 29-22 right before halftime.

Century 24 18 — 42

Austin 29 27 — 58

Austin scoring: Hope Dudycha, 20; Olivia Walsh, 13; Emma Dudycha, 11; Reanna Schmitt, 7; Cassidy Shute, 5; Maya Walters, 2; free throws: 46 percent (6-for-13); rebounds: 24 (Schmitt, 10); turnovers: 9