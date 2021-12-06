Packer girls hockey team edged out by Huskies

The Austin girls hockey team lost to Owatonna 5-4 on the road Monday.

Kate Holtz scored a pair of goals for the Packers and Megan Schultz and Allie Davidson each scored their first goal of the season in the loss.

Kyia Radford-Garcia had 38 saves for Austin.

“It was great to see Allie and Megan get their first goals of the year and Kate started to get going with four points,” Austin head coach Troy Holtz said. “I am very proud of how this team battled in the game against what should be one of the top two teams in the conference. I think this tough stretch will make us stronger going forward.”