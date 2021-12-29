Packer boys win the inside battle to top New Prague

The Austin boys basketball team beat New Prague (1-4 overall) 63-50 in Lakeville North Tuesday.

The Packers (3-3 overall) pounded the paint in the win as Victor Idris finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots and Buai Duop finished with a career-high 18 points and three steals.

Austin scoring: Victor Idris, 22; Buai Duop, 18; Cham Okey, 10; Kaden Murely, 5; Jack Lang, 3; Jacob Herrick, 3; Gage Manahan, 2