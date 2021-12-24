Our Opinion: Take a break this Christmas

Twas the night before Christmas and all through the area … we were all getting ready for Christmas.

Depending on when you read this tomorrow is Christmas and once again we’re in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First the coronavirus, then the delta variant and now omicron. We’re just as weary today as we were at the start. More so, probably.

In a week’s time, we will be at the doorstep of 2022. It would be understandable to take a pessimistic view into the new year.

We’ve lost far too many people, and more are suffering in ways that maybe we can’t understand.

We are tired, but this is Christmas. This is a time of hope, renewal and if we allow ourselves — optimism.

We don’t wish to be patronizing in this. We see the headlines each day crossing the news wires and at times it’s a daunting reminder of the struggles and challenges we live through each day.

We understand the scope of these difficult times, but we hope you will take this holiday and spend it with family and friends and for just one day — turn off the world.

Talk about the silly things in life, the memories and the hopes. Turn the rest off, even us. Don’t worry. We won’t take it personally. We’ll be here when you come back.

Make Christmas Day this year an opportunity to believe in the fantastical and the magical. Watch a movie, play some Christmas music.

May we suggest Johnny Mathis. A marvelous voice.

And when the revelry is done, go for a walk and simply enjoy each other and the joy each friend and family member brings you.

We are on the long road of time, but for a day or two, pull off to the rest stop and catch your breath. You deserve it. We all deserve it.

From all of us at the Austin Daily Herald, we want to wish you a very merry Christmas and a happy holidays.