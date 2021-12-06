Morris leads Blue Devils past Fon du Lac

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team grabbed its seventh straight win when it won at Fond du Lac Tribal by a score of 97-76 Saturday.

Donavan Morris had a career-high 24 points off the bench for the Blue Devils (7-0 overall).

RCC scoring: Donavan Morris, 24; Joe Burgos, 14; Dominik Bangu, 13; Cleveland Bedgood, 10; Jamari Magee, 9; Ethan Clavero, 8; Lajarrion Spinks, 6; Junior Stone, 6; Malik Cooper, 3; Bertelson Dorcely, 2; Julius Kennedy, 2