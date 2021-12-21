Michael L. Lerud, 66

Michael Lynn Lerud, age 66, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Michael was born January 16, 1955, in Austin, Minnesota to Harlan and Agnes (Lysne) Lerud. Michael worked for several years at Cedar Valley Services, Inc. in the Top Flight Program. His hobbies consisted of bowling, dancing, riding his 3-wheel bike, horseback riding, and looked forward to his annual camping trip. He also enjoyed going out to eat, spending time with his brother, Wayne, and tinkering with his radio and listening to the weather. Michael loved to work and enjoyed his REM family and their dog. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his brothers, Gary Lerud of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Wayne Lerud of Austin, Minnesota, Tim (Joni) Lerud of Austin, Minnesota, Dean (Rose) Lerud of Austin, Minnesota; nieces and nephew, Leonda (Randy Tovar) Lerud, Lisa (Darry) Sutter, Emily Hardison, Leslie Lerud, and Darrin (Francine) Lerud; sister-in-law, Victoria Sparks Lerud. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Agnes Lerud; great niece, Isabella “Bella” Brandt; sister-in-law, Trudy Lerud. A special thank you to Sue Brown, his long-time caretaker.

A private graveside service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.