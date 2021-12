The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Wabasha-Kellogg (2-5 overall) 65-44 in the Hayfield Tournament Tuesday.

Mac Nelson had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Athletics (5-1 overall)

LP will play either Faribault Bethlehem Academy or Hayfield at 7 p.m. in Hayfield on Wednesday.

LP scoring: Mac Nelson, 15; Buay Koak, 14; Landon Meyer, 10; Trey Anderson, 10; Hunter Bauer, 10