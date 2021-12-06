Keith D. Doerhoefer, 72

Keith Donald Doerhoefer, age 72 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home in Blooming Prairie. Keith was born August 30, 1949, in Estherville, Iowa to Donald and Nancy (Grove) Doerhoefer. They moved to Blooming Prairie in 1958. Keith attended Blooming Prairie Public School and graduated in 1968. Keith was united in marriage to Pamela Boldt on June 27, 1970, at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie; to this union six children were born. Keith worked for and became the Public Works Director in Blooming Prairie for 40+ year, retiring in 2012. Keith was a member of St. Columbanus Church in Blooming Prairie. Keith loved Nascar races, 50s music, repairing and selling cars, riding motorcycles, four wheeling and traveling. He liked fishing and trips with his brother, family time, and in his retirement, years driving around town to see who he could visit with or get a laugh out of. Keith will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela Doerhoefer of Blooming Prairie; mother, Nancy Doerhoefer of Austin, MN; children, Keith Doerhoefer Jr. of Rochester, MN, Angela (Wade) Rommel of Spring Valley, MN, Paul Doerhoefer of Ostrander, MN, Tracy Meyer of Stewartville, MN, Kari Doerhoefer of Chatfield, MN, Sara Doerhoefer of Spring Valley, MN; five grandchildren Kelsey Meyer, Ethan Meyer, Kayla Meyer, Kiley Bakken and Owen Rommel; siblings Bruce (Jo) Doerhoefer of Blooming Prairie, Donna (Mitch) Hoehn of Lakeville, MN, Jan (Paul) Geis of Lakeville, MN, Shirley (Brian) Price of Detroit Lakes, MN, Kathy (Devin) Faulkner of St. Augustine, FL; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Keith is preceded in death by his father Donald Doerhoefer and granddaughter Cheyanne.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on December 7, 2021, at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Following the visitation on Tuesday December 7, 2021, there will be a prayer service. Interment will be at St. Columbanus Catholic Cemetery, Blooming Prairie at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Columbanus Church, American Heart Association or donor’s choice would be appreciated. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.