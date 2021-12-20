Jeanne Anne Lueders, 73

Jeanne A. Lueders, age 73, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin.

Jeanne is survived by her father, Leonard Lueders; sister, Kathleen Hines; brother, Ronald (Mary Ann) Lueders; sister-in-law, Linda Lueders; nieces, Nicole (Matthew) Peterson and their children, Rowen, Ethan, and Levi Peterson, Allison (Dustin) Ward and their children, Christian and Charlie Martin. She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Lueders; and brother, Rick Lueders.

A private family service will be held with an interment at Grandview Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.