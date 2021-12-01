Janice Kingsley, 86

Janice Kingsley, age 86 of Bancroft passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Oliver Woods Retirement Village in Owosso, Michigan. A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life was held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Love Chapel, 503 W. Maple Ave., Bancroft, MI 48414. Pastor Mitchell Kingsley will officiate. The family received friends beginning at 12:30 PM until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. Masks and social distancing guidelines were observed.

Janice was born February 18, 1935 in Minneota, Minnesota to George and Alma (Enga) Hammer. She was a graduate of Minneota High School and went on to receive a degree as a phlebotomist. She married the love of her life, Carl Kingsley on March 12, 1959 in San Antonio, Texas. Together they traveled with their family to different Air Force bases at which Carl was stationed. And yes, she proudly drove through all 50 states! The longest distance driven was from Miami Beach to Alaska. Janice loved to travel and Honolulu, Hawaii was her favorite place to live. She enjoyed sewing and teaching this craft to others. Upon their retirement they settled in Bancroft, Michigan and she became a faithful member of the Bancroft United Methodist Church.

Janice is survived by her loving husband of 62 years; Carl, their children; Toni Culbreath, Carla (John) Russell, and Craig (Terri-Anne) Kingsley, grandchildren; Dawn (Jim) Babbitt and Michael Culbreath (Brenna), 3 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; George and Alma Hammer, her daughter; Sherry (Bryan) Scott, Allan (Bessie) Hammer, and Mary Lou Moccia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Michigan Audubon Society at michiganaudubon.org or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at www.nami.org.