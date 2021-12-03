Jamey Helgeson: Don’t forget our Christmas wish list!

Have some fun and check out these wonderful items you can easily donate to our organization this holiday season: www.lifemowercounty.org/wish-list.

Did you know your Amazon online shopping can raise funds for LIFE Mower County? As a registered charity with the AmazonSmile program, a portion of your Amazon purchases can benefit our organization at no additional cost to you!

Supporting LIFE Mower County has never been easier! Follow these simple steps: Shop at smile.amazon.com — Same products, same prices, same services as the Amazon you know. Choose LIFE Mower County as your charity of choice.

Amazon will donate 0.5% of your eligible purchases to LIFE Mower County.

Don’t forget to log in through smile.amazon.com every time you shop to make sure your purchases benefit LIFE Mower County.

Thank you and happy shopping!

Spreading joy is always a good reminder that giving and kindness matter, not just in the holiday season but all year long. Thank you to our incredible supporters who always give so much throughout the year. We appreciate all of you!

Upcoming fundraiser

Mark your calendars for the Chicken Dumpling Soup and Chili Supper Fundraiser from 4:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the Mower County Senior Center

Reserve your meals in advance by clicking https://form.jotform.com/213264259904155, walk-in orders are welcome. Tickets are $9 per adult and $6 per child (12 and under). Pay with cash or check upon arrival. Meals include your choice of chicken dumpling soup and or chili, garlic bread, dessert, beverages and crackers.

Every donation, large or small, will help cut expenses and increase profits: We need boneless chicken, hamburger, carrots, celery, and financial donations to purchase other items. Call the LIFE Mower County office at 507-433-8994 today and let us know how you can help.

All fundraising done by the People First Aktion Club is for self-advocacy training and community service projects decided on by the group. Support these self-advocates that give back to those that have supported them.

Volunteers are needed and can register at https://form.jotform.com/213264121709146.

Respect T-Shirts are available for purchase

To order your shirt stop into the LIFE Mower County office during business hours. Cash only.

Sizes and Costs:

• 2T – 5T: $12,

• YXS – YXL: $12

• Adult Small – Adult X Large: $12

• Adult 2XL: $14

• Adult 3XL: $16

• Adult 4XL: $18

Deadline is 4 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022. Shirts will not be ordered until payment has been received. Pick-up time will be announced and $5 of each shirt sold supports Special Olympics athletes in Mower County.

Upcoming Events

Monday: Virtual Happy Hour, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Open Center, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Self-Advocates Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Friday Night Social: Name That Tune, 6 p.m.

Dec. 13: Cooking for Comfort, 4 p.m.

Dec. 14: Creative Arts with Peggy, 6 p.m.

Dec. 15: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

Dec. 16: Virtual Game Night, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: Holly Jolly Christmas Dance, 6 p.m.

Dec. 18: Sara Evans Blue Christmas Tour Concert, 4 p.m.