In Your Community: Local Shriners donate to hospital

At the December Holiday Dinner, the Austin Shrine Club & Oriental Band made their annual donations. Included with the donations was  $2,000 to the Shrine HealthCare for Children in the Twin Cities. This donation brings the total for 2021 to $10,000. Accepting the check from Brad Stout and Neil Hanson are Rose West and Laurie Miller. The Shrine Club would like to thank the Austin community for their support as the money for this donation came from pop can collections.

