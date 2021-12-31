In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Cold temps and bad roads tend to decrease activity, but not so much with the Duplicate Bridge players.

Tuesday, Dec. 28, three tables played at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m. Be advised the time has been changed from noon to 11:30 a.m.

Winners were:

First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen; second place (tie), Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever and Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, 11 teams played. Start time was again 11:30 a.m. The early start is based on allowing the group to finish by 4 p.m., which is closing time for the Center. It is also an accommodation for the several teams who drive over 50 miles to get back home before dark. Players come from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Blue Earth, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, and Austin.

Winners were: First place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; second place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; third place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; fourth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen; fifth place, Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe.

The Senior Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is always served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are many other activities going on all day long. Call the Center at 507-433-2370. The reception desk, run by volunteers each day, will direct your calls and answer your questions. Larry Quam is a regular at that desk as well as a Pam and a Sue. Their dedication to their time for the Center is appreciated, and we thank them for their service,

In the meantime, we wish all a happy and safe holiday season. We always welcome new players to come and play this competitive, mind-enhancing game, which actually has been written up in medical journals and digests as an asset to growing old.